Universidad Católica beats Barcelona at the Monumental

Barcelona Sporting Club lost 1-2 against Universidad Católica on the last date of the first stage of the LigaPro Serie A tournament.

The game was played on the evening of this Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil.

The ‘Trencito Azul’ goals came from Cristian Borja (29′) and Mauro Díaz (45′).

At minute 45+4, Janner Corozo made the ‘bullfighter’ fans dream with a goal for discount. However, after a VAR review, the judge annulled it due to an advanced position.

The discount goal for the ‘bullfighters’ was scored by Agustín Rodríguez at minute 90+3.

A few minutes from the end of the match (90+6), Barcelona suffered the expulsion of Leonai Souza for a double yellow card.

With this result, the yellow box is located in fourth place in the table with 26 units. While the ‘camaratta’ team is sixth with 24 points, and for the moment, it is in the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana.

Universidad Católica has only lost one of its last seven visits to teams from Guayaquil.

Next Thursday, June 29, Barcelona will face Cerro Porteño from Paraguay at the Monumental stadium, for Libertadores Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

