University community decided at the polls – breaking latest news

Nikolay Aguirre Mendoza

On the premises of the National University of Loja (UNL), during the day yesterday, the elections were held to elect the rector, vice-rector and those who will integrate the Superior Collegiate Body (OCS).

In the morning hours, with the presence of the Electoral Tribunal of the UNL, delegation of the National Electoral Council, authorities and civil society observers; the inauguration of the event took place.

Students, teachers, employees and workers, from 09:00 to 16:00, participated in the democratic act.

24 Vote Receiving Boards (JRV) were enabled throughout the campus.

Candidates

After 09:00, the candidates Milton Andrade Tapia, for the rectory, and Estela Padilla Buele, for the vice-rectorate, list B, “University Ethics Alliance”, exercised their right to vote, accompanied by their supporters.

There was expectation among the applicants. “The goal is for the National University of Loja to become stronger and fulfill its role of educating,” said Andrade Tapia.

The same atmosphere was experienced with those who support the candidacy of Nikolay Aguirre Mendoza (for re-election); and, Elvia Zhapa Amay, (vice-rectorate), list A, who came to vote at 10:00.

“We are exercising the democratic right to elect the authorities. We have made a participatory and programmatic proposal for the university of the future”, pointed out Aguirre Mendoza.

Expectations

The university community, during the course of the day on Friday, June 2, awaited the results.

Yoder Rivadeneira Díaz, president of the Association of Professors of the UNL (APUL), said that “the new authority, who will assume functions, must comply with his campaign proposal.”

He added, in addition, “from the Association of Professors, we have been raising issues related to the democratization of the university, job stability and respect for university retirement.” (YO)