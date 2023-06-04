Kosovo leader ‘dreams of war’: President of Serbia

PP

The West knows that it was the Kosovo Police that started the riots on Monday in the north of the self-proclaimed republic, where 30 blue helmets of the NATO forces based there were injured in clashes with the local Serb population, but it continues to support the Pristina, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

“The clashes were started by the so-called Kosovo Police, not by NATO,” the president denounced in an interview with the Serbian station Prva TV. The ethnic Albanian soldiers first captured two Serbs and shot another, who barely survived, he stressed, and denounced that “the only images that were seen were of wounded NATO soldiers.”

“Everyone in the West knows that this was Pristina’s fault. But [el primer ministro de Kosovo, Albin] Kurti knows that whatever he does, the Americans, the Germans and the British will protect the so-called independence of Kosovo,” Vucic declared.

«[Kurti] it will not stop sending special policemen” against the Serb majority north of the self-proclaimed republic, Vucic said. “Today I saw a good article by an Albanian, who wrote that Kurti ‘dreams of war.’ he wants to be like [el presidente ucraniano Vladímir] Zelensky,” he asserted.

Increased tensions

This Monday there were strong clashes in the north of Kosovo, between local authorities and ethnic Serb protesters. The clashes began after Kosovar police units stormed several administrative buildings in the area last week with the stated aim of helping the new mayors, of Albanian origin, carry out their functions. Local residents – the majority of whom are ethnic Serbs – are demanding the withdrawal of security forces and the dismissal of mayors.

NATO forces, together with local police, violently dispersed protest rallies that took place near the administrative buildings of the ethnic Serb majority municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. They reportedly used tear gas and threw dozens of flash grenades, in addition to shooting. According to Belgrade, 52 Serbs were injured and three of them are in serious condition as a result of the clashes. with RT

