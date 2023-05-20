University students can now apply for internships in the public sector – news

In Colombia, close to 4 million households have a home and face inadequate housing conditions: their houses have serious deficiencies in floors, roofs, bathrooms and kitchens, among other infrastructure deficiencies that affect the health and quality of life of households.

Cambia Mi Casa will allow addressing the construction deficiencies of homes located in the rural sector, in fact, about 85 thousand homes located in rural areas will benefit. It seeks to achieve the goal of accompanying and serving 400 thousand homes; a figure that had never been promoted by a National Government.

The program will use the System for the Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén IV) as an instrument to verify vulnerability conditions in all modalities. Through the Sisbén database it is possible to evaluate the socioeconomic conditions of households. The beneficiaries of Cambia Mi Casa must have a Sisbén score equal to or less than C18.

It is necessary to emphasize that families should not provide documents to the Ministry of Housing, since the applications will be made through community organizations, territorial entities or other entities committed to the execution of housing improvements.

As of Tuesday, May 16, 2023, all the information and requirements will be accessible on the entity’s website: Interested entities or organizations will also be able to access through this website the training schedule offered by the Ministry on the program.

Implementation schemes:

The schemes in which the summoned actors can participate are:

1. Community management:

Convokes popular organizations, entities, companies and other stakeholders interested in executing housing improvements, in order to allocate rural or urban family housing subsidies, after verification and certification of the executed works, and prior fulfillment of requirements access to the subsidy.

It is sought that this scheme be executed through actors of the popular economy sector, these organizations being the main executors of the model. Family compensation funds, territorial entities, non-profit entities and all actors capable of executing interventions by their own technical means and resources may also participate.

2. Associative for non-profit entities and territorial entities:

It will seek to develop alliances with entities that have the experience and capacity to execute housing improvement projects, in order to finance the execution of interventions for the population targeted by the MVCT. Unlike the community management scheme, it seeks to sign association agreements where the entities, according to their nature, can co-finance with Fonvivienda resources; however, the execution will be at the head of said entity, company or organization.

3. Audience:

Through Fonvivienda and the contracting of autonomous estates, housing improvements will be contracted and executed through the allocation of family subsidies for rural or urban housing. This scheme will allow 100% subsidized interventions to be carried out, or interventions co-financed with resources from the territorial entities, according to the municipal category.

