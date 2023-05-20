Home » G7, the White House explains the breakthrough on the F16: “They will help the Ukrainians prevent future aggressions. An escalation? Kiev has shown that it knows how to avoid it”
G7, the White House explains the breakthrough on the F16: “They will help the Ukrainians prevent future aggressions. An escalation? Kiev has shown that it knows how to avoid it”

G7, the White House explains the breakthrough on the F16: “They will help the Ukrainians prevent future aggressions. An escalation? Kiev has shown that it knows how to avoid it”

HIROSHIMA – “The F-16 they are not needed for the next Ukrainian counter-offensive, but to put Kiev in a position to defend itself and prevent other aggressions in the future”. So the American national security adviser Jake Sullivan explained the president’s decision Biden to give the green light to the delivery of fighters by the European allies, helping the training of pilots.

