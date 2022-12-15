ROMA – The Assembly of Italian rectors has elected the sole candidate Salvatore Cuzzo creates, 50 years old, already at the head of the University of Messina, as president of the Crui Conference. He has received a plebiscitary consensus and takes office in the place of a president of weight like Ferruccio Stayrector of the Milan Polytechnic, of which he was deputy for two years.
