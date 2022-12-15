Home News University, the rector Salvatore Cuzzocrea is the new president of Crui: “Let’s start again from the researchers”
News

University, the rector Salvatore Cuzzocrea is the new president of Crui: “Let’s start again from the researchers”

by admin
University, the rector Salvatore Cuzzocrea is the new president of Crui: “Let’s start again from the researchers”

ROMA – The Assembly of Italian rectors has elected the sole candidate Salvatore Cuzzo creates, 50 years old, already at the head of the University of Messina, as president of the Crui Conference. He has received a plebiscitary consensus and takes office in the place of a president of weight like Ferruccio Stayrector of the Milan Polytechnic, of which he was deputy for two years.

Salvatore

See also  Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft successfully launched and completed autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking with Tianhe core module - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Ivrea, first snowfall of the season

Political polls, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy exceed 30%:...

How to choose 108 officially released drugs? How...

Refrontolo, agreement with the Iuav to redevelop the...

The city’s new crown pneumonia medical treatment work...

The cover of L’Espresso dedicated to Lorenzo Parelli,...

Dear bills: Galvalux puts a thousand euros under...

Minors, in 2022 the reported increase: + 21%...

Whose is that space junk? – Alessandra Celletti

Bard, climate students awarded

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy