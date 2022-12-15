Home Sports Food and wine tourism, a driving force for the development of the territory – Communication
Sports

Food and wine tourism, a driving force for the development of the territory – Communication

by admin
Food and wine tourism, a driving force for the development of the territory – Communication

Register at this link to participate in the event of QN Districts, Thursday 15 December in Pesaro at Palazzo Ducale, Salone Metaurense, Piazza del Popolo, 1

QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno invite us to reflect on an ever wider propensity on the part of consumers towards the choice of healthy, zero-km foods and products with organic farming and breeding techniques. Quality, respect for health e environment protection are three keywords around which the decisions of the consumers even when they step into the shoes of travellers, eager to live first-hand tourist experiences in the name of enhancing the territories, traditions and culture. Not forgetting the importance of this sector in the economic and financial development of our country.

PRESENTATION

Robert FiaccariniHead of the Pesaro il Resto del Carlino editorial office

INTRODUCTION

Agnese Pini Director of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, Il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno

INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS

PANEL DISCUSSION

Francis Acquaroli President of the Marche Region

Matthew Ricci Mayor of the Municipality of Pesaro

Gino Sabatini President of the Marche Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Unioncamere

Joseph Marco Litta Central-East Territorial Director of BPER Banca

With the Presence from Robert GaribaldiVice-President of the Tourism Commission of the OECD – Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

MODERATOR

Valerio Baroncini Vice Director il Resto del Carlino

To participate in the event, register at this link or you can follow the live streaming on this page on Thursday 15 December starting at 18:00.

See also  The World Championships must position itself and let go of its hands and feet to fight against opponents - an exclusive interview with Wu Sheng, the head coach of the Chinese men's volleyball team

You may also like

World Cup, in Doha on Sunday Argentina-France for...

Serie C, rejected the reform project

Club World Cup, Imoco Volley Conegliano is in...

Reichart, CEO of the Superlega: ‘EU opinion recognizes...

Here is the Milan 2023 marathon: with Crippa’s...

Udinese is also in the Top 11 of...

Padel, Binaghi presents the Cupra Fip Finals

CBA comprehensive news: Guangdong overwhelms Liaoning and Xinjiang...

Media: Boris Becker released from London jail, to...

Melbourne Short Course World Championships: Zhang Yufei wins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy