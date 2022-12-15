Register at this link to participate in the event of QN Districts, Thursday 15 December in Pesaro at Palazzo Ducale, Salone Metaurense, Piazza del Popolo, 1

QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno invite us to reflect on an ever wider propensity on the part of consumers towards the choice of healthy, zero-km foods and products with organic farming and breeding techniques. Quality, respect for health e environment protection are three keywords around which the decisions of the consumers even when they step into the shoes of travellers, eager to live first-hand tourist experiences in the name of enhancing the territories, traditions and culture. Not forgetting the importance of this sector in the economic and financial development of our country.

PRESENTATION

Robert FiaccariniHead of the Pesaro il Resto del Carlino editorial office

INTRODUCTION

Agnese Pini Director of QN Quotidiano Nazionale, Il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno

INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS

PANEL DISCUSSION

Francis Acquaroli President of the Marche Region

Matthew Ricci Mayor of the Municipality of Pesaro

Gino Sabatini President of the Marche Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Unioncamere

Joseph Marco Litta Central-East Territorial Director of BPER Banca

With the Presence from Robert GaribaldiVice-President of the Tourism Commission of the OECD – Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

MODERATOR

Valerio Baroncini Vice Director il Resto del Carlino

To participate in the event, register at this link or you can follow the live streaming on this page on Thursday 15 December starting at 18:00.