Superbonus, no extension to December 31 to present the Cilas. State guarantee for subsidized loans to companies with non-performing credits

Superbonus, no extension to December 31 to present the Cilas. State guarantee for subsidized loans to companies with non-performing credits

No extension for the presentation of the Cilas by the condominiums for access to the Superbonus with a rate of 110% also for 2023. For credit assignments, the number of possible ones rises to three, and for companies in difficulty there is the possibility of having bridge loans guaranteed by the State, also using the amount of credits purchased as a guarantee.

