Unleashing the Vanguard and Exemplary Role of Party Members: Implementing the Spirit of the Province’s Organizational Work Conference

Give Full Play to the Vanguard and Exemplary Role of Party Members—Five Discussions on Thoroughly Implementing the Spirit of the Province’s Organizational Work Conference

A party member is a banner of the party. “Going ahead and demonstrating” is a concrete manifestation of the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, and giving full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of party members is the strength guarantee of “walking ahead and demonstrating”. There are more than 5.55 million party members in our province. This is the vanguard force that Jiangsu is leading and demonstrating in promoting Chinese-style modernization. No matter which front you are on and what kind of work situation you are facing, only the Communist Party members who stand up first and dare to rush forward can bring the masses together, unite and organize them, open up a new world, and start a new cause. The province’s organizational work conference proposed that it is necessary to focus on strengthening the combat effectiveness of party members and give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of party members. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of the meeting, consciously put strengthening education management, improving quality, and playing a role in a prominent position, strictly and conscientiously do a good job in building the team of party members, and truly establish a vanguard image and play an exemplary role.

“Pioneer Tree” needs action. Embark on a new journey of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation, and promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, which provides a broad stage for the majority of party members and puts forward new requirements of the times. Every party member must stand up to the tide of the times, be the vanguard of the times, unswervingly listen to and follow the party, and be a supporter of the “two establishments”; go all out to shoulder heavy responsibilities, take the lead, and be a champion of development Pioneers; sincerely do practical things, benefit the people’s livelihood, and be a practitioner of serving the masses; set an example to talk about civilization, establish a new style, and be a demonstrator of social customs. Party organizations at all levels should build platforms, improve mechanisms, and expand content for party members to play a vanguard and exemplary role. Bravely shoulder heavy responsibilities in heavy tasks, overcome difficulties, be able to see it in ordinary times, stand up at critical moments, and be ready in times of crisis, and win glory for the cause of the party with vanguard and exemplary behavior.

“Pioneering tree” should focus on quality. The strength and role of the party depend not only on the number of party members, but also on the quality of party members. To ensure the quality of party members, we must strictly control the entrance. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the “double promotion” project of developing party members, insist on putting political standards in the first place, improve the political review and joint review system, and ensure that every new party member is a politically qualified advanced element. We must pay attention to the development of party members from young people, industrial workers, farmers, and intellectuals, and constantly optimize the structure of party members, especially in view of the characteristics of Jiangsu’s many colleges and universities, high-tech enterprises, and high-knowledge groups, and increase the number of high-level talents. Develop the strength of party members. To ensure the quality of party members, it is also necessary to clear the exits, organize and deal with those who do not fulfill their obligations as party members and lose the qualifications for party members, and always maintain the advanced and pure nature of the party members, so that every party member can truly become a banner of the party.

“Pioneer tree” must be strictly managed. The party must manage the party, and managing the party members well is the meaning of the question; governing the party strictly, and strict management of party members are the prerequisites and foundations. Strict management should be strict at ordinary times, comprehensive, and detailed, so as to ensure that party members are politically competent, of high quality, and of excellent performance. It is necessary to strictly grasp political study and education, strengthen party spirit training, educate and guide the majority of party members to conscientiously abide by the party constitution and rules, fulfill the obligations of party members, and play the role of party members. It is necessary to highlight full coverage, all-round, full-cycle, strict management standards, extend the management chain, implement management responsibilities, and bring every party member into the effective management of the party organization in a timely manner. It is necessary to explore effective methods for the management of different groups of party members, improve the two-way co-management mechanism for mobile party members, and strengthen the education and management of retired party members. It is necessary to strictly regulate and manage the words and deeds of party members on the Internet, educate and guide party members to speak out correctly on the Internet, resolutely fight against wrong thoughts, words and deeds, and form a large flow of positive energy.

