Unlocking Opportunities: The First “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference Commences in Chongqing

Walking along the Silk Road, achieving win-win cooperation. Today, the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference opened in Chongqing. As a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation forms a historic intersection with the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, representatives from more than 70 countries, regions, and international organizations attended this scientific and technological event.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Over the past ten years, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative has been transformed from concept to action, from vision to reality, and from the “general freehand brushwork” of planning and layout to the “meticulous painting” of intensive cultivation.

On October 18, President Xi Jinping announced at the opening ceremony of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum that China will continue to implement the “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation action plan and hold the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference.

After half a month, Chongqing, on the banks of the Yangtze River and Jialing River, is ready to welcome guests and friends from all over the world with an open attitude and full enthusiasm!

The holding of the “One Belt, One Road” science and technology exchange conference was included in the “Outline of the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin Cities Economic Circle Construction Plan”

The camel bells are ringing, and the Silk Road is long. Spanning thousands of years, the collision and integration of Eastern and Western civilizations have always been inseparable from the exchange and mutual learning of science and technology.

Today, scientific and technological innovation is a key force in promoting economic development, improving people’s livelihood, and responding to global challenges. It is also a key area in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and a key direction that all countries are paying attention to.

Data from the Ministry of Science and Technology shows that so far, China has signed intergovernmental science and technology cooperation agreements with more than 80 co-building countries, jointly building an all-round, multi-level, and wide-ranging science and technology cooperation pattern, and forging solid and heavy cooperation. “fruit”.

Chongqing is the only municipality directly under the Central Government in western China. It is located at the junction of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. It plays a unique and important role in the country’s regional development and opening-up pattern. Therefore, Chongqing has been given the major mission and task of fully integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”——In November 2015, the third intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore, the China-Singapore Connectivity Project, was launched in Chongqing. It mainly covers four key cooperation areas: financial services, aviation industry, transportation and logistics, and information and communications. It has become a joint venture between China and Singapore. High-quality construction of landmark projects along the Belt and Road Initiative.

In August 2019, the National Development and Reform Commission issued the “Master Plan for the New Western Land-Sea Corridor”, marking the rise of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor to a national strategy, allowing Chongqing, which is not close to the sea or border, to move from the inland hinterland to the frontier of opening up.

In January 2020, the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing twin-city economic circle was elevated to a national strategy. The “Outline Plan for the Construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle” later issued clarified the strategic positioning of the “Two Centers and Two Places” in the Chengdu-Chongqing Region, namely: an important economic center with national influence, a science and technology innovation center, and a new highland for reform and opening up. , a livable place with high-quality life.

It is in the “Outline of the Plan for the Construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle” that it is clearly written to jointly build the “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation cooperation zone and the international technology transfer center and jointly hold the “Belt and Road” science and technology exchange conference.

It has been agreed that the “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference will be held alternately in Chongqing and Sichuan every two years. Chongqing is the venue for the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference.

Released for the first time an important report on the theme of “Belt and Road” scientific and technological innovation cooperation

It is of great significance to hold the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. It is also the first important event in different fields held after the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

This conference is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, with the National Development and Reform Commission as a supporting unit.

With the theme of “Co-building a road to innovation and jointly promoting cooperative development”, the conference set up an opening ceremony and an opening ceremony focusing on inter-governmental scientific and technological cooperation, scientific and cultural exchanges, industrial innovation and development, scientific research paradigm changes, future medicine, open science and big data. There are 10 main activities in 5 major sections including the plenary session, the “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Innovation Ministers’ Meeting, themed activities, roundtables, and results presentations.

“Tenth anniversary” and “first session” are the two keywords of this conference. To this end, the conference will systematically summarize the cooperation results of the past ten years, especially the first important report on the theme of “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation cooperation, and the first “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation ministers’ meeting.

Among them, at the “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Innovation Ministerial Conference, ministerial guests from more than 20 countries co-building the “Belt and Road” gathered together to conduct in-depth communication and exchanges on innovation policies, jointly plan the development path of scientific and technological cooperation, and promote the construction of a closer Technology Innovation Partnership.

At the same time, the conference will hold an exhibition of the “Belt and Road” scientific and technological innovation cooperation achievements, set up 8 exhibition areas for deepening scientific and technological exchanges and promoting improvement of people’s livelihood, displaying more than 80 cooperation cases involving many fields, vividly demonstrating the achievements made in the construction of the innovative Silk Road. Pragmatic results.

In addition, the conference will focus on key areas such as digital and intelligent technology, life and health, and green and low-carbon, and hold five themed activities, including the “One Belt and One Road” Young Scientists Forum and the Forum on Open Innovation to Promote High-Quality Development of Manufacturing in Developing Countries. Focusing on the hot topics of global scientific and technological innovation, three roundtable meetings were held, including industrial transformation and corporate technological innovation.

More than 300 important foreign guests from more than 70 countries, regions, and international organizations attended, including nearly 40 Nobel Prize winners, foreign academicians, experts, and scholars, and presidents of well-known foreign universities. At the same time, domestic academicians, university presidents, representatives of scientific research institutions, and key enterprises will also actively participate. This science and technology event has a wide range of representatives, a large number of people, high levels, and strong will. It will definitely enhance the openness, trust, and cooperation of the international science and technology community and benefit the people of all countries with the prosperity and development of science and technology.

Chongqing has initially formed an open scientific and technological innovation cooperation situation

Today, technological innovation is redefining Chongqing’s development momentum. To strive to play a leading role in promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, Chongqing must also seek motivation from innovation.

In recent years, Chongqing has seized major opportunities for the development of international scientific and technological cooperation, planned and promoted scientific and technological innovation from a global perspective, actively integrated into the global innovation network, accelerated the construction of the “Belt and Road” scientific and technological innovation cooperation zone, and promoted and jointly built the “Belt and Road” countries in an all-round way, multi-level, wide-ranging scientific and technological innovation cooperation, and an open scientific and technological innovation cooperation situation has initially taken shape.

The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau has signed a “Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation” with the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology, and Research, established the “Chongqing-Singapore Innovation Platform for Science and Technology“, and actively carried out cooperation in key areas such as precision medicine.

In addition, Chongqing has established a number of international scientific and technological innovation cooperation platforms, including the Chongqing International Intellectual Property Exchange Center and the Chongqing Global Venture and Innovation Center, to promote the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements and enhance the international influence of Chongqing’s scientific and technological innovation.

In recent years, Chongqing has actively participated in international scientific and technological competitions and exchanges, and the innovation ability of individuals and teams has significantly improved. Chongqing has won the GLDAS International Big Data Application Contest, the IEEE World Robotic Intelligent Technology Challenge (WRITC), the China‘s Internet+ Competition, and many other awards, demonstrating strong scientific and technological capabilities.

In addition, Chongqing has also made breakthroughs in key scientific and technological fields. It has made significant progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, information technology, and automotive electronics, and has made contributions to the development of the digital economy.

Looking ahead, Chongqing will continue to give full play to its geographical advantages and actively participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation cooperation zone. It will deepen international scientific and technological cooperation, promote the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and strive to become a highland for global scientific and technological innovation and a key engine for the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

