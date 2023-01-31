Home News UP sees with hope the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights against Colombia after 30 years of struggle
UP sees with hope the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights against Colombia after 30 years of struggle

UP sees with hope the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights against Colombia after 30 years of struggle

The left-wing Unión Patriótica (UP) party received with hope the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) that this Monday condemned the Colombian State for the “extermination plan” of which some 6,000 of its militants were victims throughout two decades. Among the victims are former presidential candidate Jaime…

