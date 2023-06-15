Update for the Windows subsystem for Android

Wednesday 14 June 2023
There was an update for that Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 Delivered to all Windows Insider channels. This update brings you new features for file sharing, settings updates, and graphics improvements.
The innovations in m Windows Subsystem for Android
- File sharing is now enabled
- File transfer using drag & drop and copy & paste
- The Windows Subsystem for Android settings menu has been redesigned and now shows all installed Android apps
- Apps that are in their manifest android.hardware.type.pc specify can now Raw Input Events to use
- Improvements in Wi-Fi API compatibility
- Better compatibility with camera hardware
- Linux kernel security update
- Updated the latest Chromium WebView to version 113
- Security updates for Android 13
What is file sharing?
File sharing between Windows and the subsystem is now possible. Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders like “Documents” and “Pictures” with the subsystem. This makes scenarios like uploading a photo on a social media app or editing a video on a creative app work seamlessly. Folder sharing is enabled by default and can be toggled on and off in the Windows subsystem settings for Android. When folder sharing is enabled, your Windows user profile folder will appear as /sdcard/Windows released in the subsystem.