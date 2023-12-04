UPE Agronomy students present new varieties of cassava and beans in field work

The research work was carried out at the Km. 9 Experimental Field.

The vitality and ingenuity of the students of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), President Franco headquarters, was demonstrated in a fascinating exhibition of field work, marking the memorable closing of a semester of fruitful learning. This activity was carried out at the Km. 9 Experimental Field, where among other innovations they presented new types of cassava and beans.

The event highlighted an impressive diversity of projects, from thesis work carried out by students to research on varieties of watermelons, soybean and corn cultivation cycles, the exploration of five different types of cassava and various varieties of beans, green manure plots , sunflower crops, among others.

The exhibition demonstrated the academic excellence of the students and highlighted the importance of research and practice in the field of Agronomy. The results not only represented a valuable contribution to knowledge, but also a practical application of the skills and theories learned in the classroom.

“This closure of activities reminds us of the relevance and need of research and practice for the training of future agricultural professionals,” the UPE suggested.

