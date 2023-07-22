Upsurge in violence, perception or reality?

Given the different acts of violence that have occurred in Huila and other departments of the country, the Diario del Huila, spoke with experts to establish the reason for this situation that seems to creep in with more force on a day-to-day basis.

By: Gloria Camargo

Concern over the increase in violence in Colombia has reached alarming levels, according to various human rights organizations. The upsurge in violence has become evident due to the presence of armed actors in various regions of the country, including Huila.

Attacks on public forces have experienced a worrying increase, which puts the safety of citizens at risk and generates a climate of fear in the affected communities.

The situation in Colombia is aggravated by territorial disputes between criminals that have a direct impact on citizens. Illicit economies have established their dominance in various territories, which negatively affects the quality of life of the inhabitants and hinders the development of the regions.

The presence of armed actors and criminal actions have led to a growing deterioration in the security and tranquility of Colombians.

The tense situation is aggravated by the electoral context that the country is facing this year, for which the authorities have expressed their concern regarding the threats coming from criminal organizations that seek to influence the electoral process.

Citizens and candidates are at high risk, as threats and violence could interfere at all stages of the democratic process, calling into question its integrity and undermining trust in institutions.

For this reason, human rights organizations call for urgent measures to guarantee the safety and protection of all the actors involved in the electoral process.

Jairo Ramírez Bahamón, renowned historian and retired teacher from Huila.

historical perspective

In an exclusive interview with Diario del Huila, Jairo Ramírez Bahamón, renowned historian and retired teacher, addressed the worrying factors that have contributed to the upsurge in violence in Colombia over the past year.

In particular, he emphasized the serious security and public order events that have affected the department of Huila.

The historian traced the origin of these problems to the time of the Government of César Gaviria Trujillo and the New Liberalism in the 90s.

According to Bahamón, the policies implemented at that time, based on experiments taken from Chile, led to the privatization of health, education and the reduction of labor rights, to the benefit of employers and to the detriment of workers.

These historical precedents, according to the expert, have left a mark on Colombian society and could be contributing to the current situation.

Another aspect pointed out by Bahamón in relation to the resurgence of violence is the economic issue, specifically generated by the Free Trade Agreements (FTA).

The historian maintains that these trade agreements have affected agricultural production in the country. Despite being a self-sufficient nation in the production of rice and corn in the past, the economic opening and the FTAs ​​have led to a dependence on the outside in these areas, generating unemployment and depriving a part of the population of land, which has contributed to exacerbating the violence.

Bahamón emphasized that the arrival of the FTAs ​​was presented as a redemptive solution for the country, but the results have not been as expected, leaving a balance of marginalized and impoverished populations.

This situation, according to his words, translates into fertile ground for outbreaks of violence and social conflict in different regions, such as Huila, which have experienced serious acts of insecurity and violence.

The growing lack of opportunities and the exclusion of large sectors of the population have created a propitious breeding ground for the proliferation of illegal armed groups and acts of violence.

Bahamón warns that as economic and social inequalities deepen, there is a risk that violence will continue to escalate, generating widespread concern both locally and nationally.

Reality or perception?

The renowned historian and retired teacher, Ramírez Bahamón, warned that the current panorama of violence in Colombia is the result of a social “cocktail” accumulated over time.

Although it highlights that this reality of violence has been similar in past governments, it highlights that the media have played a fundamental role in making the problem visible.

With the appearance of large social media, now any social movement can obtain a wide deployment, which has contributed to making the current situation more evident, he said.

In Huila, Juliette De Rivero made a call to clarify the crimes by the Prosecutor’s Office, “after the homicides registered in the department.

In line with these worrying statements, Johana Elena Rojas Herrera, Ombudsman for the department of Huila, recently denounced that the region continues to be the scene of constant attacks and violence that endanger the lives and integrity of its inhabitants.

For Rojas Herrera, this situation is not simply a subjective perception, but a tangible reality that seriously affects the local community.

The Ombudsman highlighted the effort of her entity to approach those sectors of the population that, for various reasons, cannot be heard directly. The lack of access and institutional presence in certain areas of the department has made it difficult to articulate effective public policies.

However, it is satisfied for having managed to generate confidence in these sectors and bring the necessary information to the central authorities to promote effective actions.

Given the worrying situation of violence in Huila, Juliette de Rivero, representative in Colombia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called for considering the region as a priority area in the implementation of a new human security policy.

The UN representative highlights the need to address violence from a perspective that places the protection of human rights and the well-being of the affected population at the center.

Calls for attention from human rights experts and officials agree that the situation in Huila is alarming and requires an urgent and effective response. The persistent violence and the constant attacks have created a climate of insecurity in the region, affecting the quality of life of its inhabitants and hindering the development and progress of the area.

electoral map

In the midst of the electoral calendar that runs from October 29, 2022 to April 29, 2023, a worrying situation of violence has been evidenced by the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE).

According to its records, 634 acts of armed actions and intimidation perpetrated by criminal structures against the civilian population have been reported in the first six months of the process.

The MOE points out that this figure represents an alarming 141% increase in violence during the election period, compared to the same period in 2019, when only 262 events of this nature were registered. These data reveal a worrying security situation and raise questions about the causes that have led to this increase.

According to the oversight office, 51% of the violent acts occurred in the departments of Cauca, Antioquia, Norte de Santander and Valle del Cauca. On the other hand, in departments such as Sucre, Atlántico, Magdalena, Huila, Santander and Bolívar, there has been an increase of more than 350% compared to the 2019 elections.

The EOM has identified various actions carried out by criminals in the territories during the electoral process, including the co-optation of social and community leaders.

In addition, criminal governance practices have been registered, such as restrictions on mobility, extortion and registration actions.

Specifically, in some rural areas, a disturbing phenomenon of “license cards” of citizens has been observed. Alejandra Barrios, director of the MOE, expressed her concern in this regard and stressed the need for the authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation into these areas and the possible implication of the census in forced support for certain candidacies.

