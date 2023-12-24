Urgent… Curfew in Al-Jazira State from (6pm) to (6am)

Sudanese Net:

The Governor of Al-Jazira State issued Emergency Order No. (13) of 2023 AD, according to which a curfew was imposed in Al-Jazira State from (6 p.m.) to (6 a.m.).

The ban included the movement of people and vehicles and all types of gatherings, and the closure of shops and cafes.

The decision excluded health personnel and ambulances.

