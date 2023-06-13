Uruguay Sub 20 World Champion

SUB 20 WORLD

The Uruguayan team has achieved glory in the 2023 Under-20 World Cup, beating Italy in an exciting final played at the National Stadium. With a tight score of 1-0, the Uruguayans managed to lift the trophy, thanks to Luciano Rodríguez’s goal at minute 85.

There was a high-level final between two historical teams, a commitment that did not disappoint the fans present at the La Plata stadium and the millions of followers who followed it around the world. From the initial whistle, both squads played offensive football and showed their best tactical weapons. The Uruguayan team, led by the strategist Marcelo Broli, showed great defensive solidity throughout the tournament and the final match was no exception. The light blue players knew how to control the Italian attacks and closed the spaces to prevent their opponent from finding the way to the goal.

The only goal of the match came at a crucial moment in the match. It was Luciano Rodríguez who, with great definition, beat the Italian goalkeeper at minute 85. The goal unleashed joy and euphoria in the Uruguayan fans, who celebrated for the goal that brought them closer to conquering the goal.

The Italian team did not give up and looked for an equalizer until the last minute, but the solid Uruguayan defense held firm and secured the victory. At the final whistle, the light blue players embraced on the field, celebrating and consolidating themselves as U-20 world champions.

This historic achievement for Uruguayan soccer reaffirms the commitment and passion that the South American country has for the beautiful game. The victory in the U-20 World Cup not only highlights the talent and teamwork of the young sky-blue players, it also reinforces Uruguay’s reputation as a pool of talented and promising soccer players. This victory is the result of the effort, dedication and discipline of the entire team, as well as the coaching staff and fans who have unconditionally supported.