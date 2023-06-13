Home » This is how the musical programming was
This is how the musical programming was

This is how the musical programming was

The Francisco el Hombre Festival announced in the last hours the musical programming of artists that will be presenting in the folkloric and cultural contest that will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Riohacha, La Guajira.

The Festival that will have the contests for the best groups and singers, will have the following musical grid:

Friday June 30:
Beto Zabaleta, Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Arguelles, Oscar Gamarra and Camilo Carvajal, and Valeria Mendoza.

Saturday July 1:
Poncho Zuleta, El Mono Zabaleta, Hansel and Raúl, and Luisma

Sunday July 2:
Iván Villazón, Ana del Castillo, Churo Díaz, and Simón Figueroa.

In its 15th edition, The Francisco el Hombre Festival will pay homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El pollo vallenato’, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his birth.

