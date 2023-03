Lohan (“Girls Club”) was last seen in the Netflix comedy “Falling for Christmas” (2022). For several years before that, she only had minor appearances or roles in cheap productions, such as in the horror thriller “Among the Shadows” in 2019. The actress became known for hit comedies like “Freaky Friday” and the beetle dud “Herbie Fully Loaded”. But then the film career lay fallow for a long time. Lohan made headlines with drug excesses, drunk driving arrests and other scandals.