US Army fighter jet crashes in San Diego

Washington: The F-18 Hornet aircraft of the US Army has crashed in San Diego. US Army F-18 Hornet

Crashed near Marine Corps Air Station.

A US Army fighter jet crashed on government land near the highway. The plane was in use by the US Navy and was on a routine flight.

There was a wave of concern when the plane lost contact with the control tower. A helicopter and a plane were sent for rescue operation and found the wreckage of the plane.

Initially, it is said that only the pilot was in the plane. The plane became a pile of debris after hitting the ground. No news about the pilot has been released yet.

A statement issued from a military base in California said that the crash of the plane was an accident in which no evidence of terrorist involvement was found.

The statement also clarified that the plane had not taken off from a Marine Corps air station, nor was it part of a Marine aircraft wing.

