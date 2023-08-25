Home » US Army fighter jet crashes in San Diego
News

US Army fighter jet crashes in San Diego

by admin
US Army fighter jet crashes in San Diego

Washington: The F-18 Hornet aircraft of the US Army has crashed in San Diego. US Army F-18 Hornet
Crashed near Marine Corps Air Station.

A US Army fighter jet crashed on government land near the highway. The plane was in use by the US Navy and was on a routine flight.

There was a wave of concern when the plane lost contact with the control tower. A helicopter and a plane were sent for rescue operation and found the wreckage of the plane.
Initially, it is said that only the pilot was in the plane. The plane became a pile of debris after hitting the ground. No news about the pilot has been released yet.

A statement issued from a military base in California said that the crash of the plane was an accident in which no evidence of terrorist involvement was found.

The statement also clarified that the plane had not taken off from a Marine Corps air station, nor was it part of a Marine aircraft wing.

See also  In Syria, Russia wants to use humanitarian aid to support Assad - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Bankruptcy Judge Denies Emergency Financing to HIMA San...

Two former police officers will be sentenced for...

President Xi Jinping Returns Home After BRICS Summit...

Market festival in Borbeck: Ex-DSDS candidate appears in...

SNAP Benefit Distribution Dates for September 2023 Vary...

Bringing more reforms in health card, Dr Riaz...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, August 25,...

Mass Panic Buying of Salt in China as...

“Ukraine throws its soldiers on our minefields as...

MP Hashed announces his intention to sit-in under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy