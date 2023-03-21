Home News US banking crisis spills over – Almonty Industries, ThyssenKrupp AG, Volkswagen AG vz
News

US banking crisis spills over – Almonty Industries, ThyssenKrupp AG, Volkswagen AG vz

by admin
US banking crisis spills over – Almonty Industries, ThyssenKrupp AG, Volkswagen AG vz

What began in the USA with the insolvency of the three S-Banks Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has long since spilled over into Europe, as the crisis meetings on Credit Suisse in Switzerland showed. Many experts still went …

What began in the USA with the insolvency of the three S-Banks Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has long since spilled over into Europe, as the crisis meetings on Credit Suisse in Switzerland showed. While many experts still assumed that this was not a banking crisis and that this was due to the special business models of the three banks, Credit Suisse shows that this is not the case. But the Swiss National Bank reacted quickly and provided CHF 100 billion in liquidity and the Swiss government a CHF 9 billion guarantee. Now UBS is to take over Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion and for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they will receive 1 UBS share. Investors should therefore keep their eye on solid companies with strong balance sheets and future prospects, rather than bank stocks whose bond portfolios have collapsed massively as a result of the sharp rise in interest rates.

Read more on: www.derfinanzinvestor.de

See also  Neighborhood headman died in an accident in Saruhanlı, Manisa - Current News

You may also like

Embedded service, find 1-inch plus in daily life...

36 flood emergencies in Bogotá this weekend

The most important news on March 21st

Writer Mohamed Said discusses the reality of Moroccan...

Shooting in Barranquilla left 5 dead and 14...

Scientific cooperation agreed with Taiwan – 03/21/2023

A humanitarian medical convoy lands on the outskirts...

Estéreo Picnic Festival: three types of accommodation for...

Alpine associations in the border area want to...

For an effective and efficient education system

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy