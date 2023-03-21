What began in the USA with the insolvency of the three S-Banks Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has long since spilled over into Europe, as the crisis meetings on Credit Suisse in Switzerland showed. Many experts still went …

What began in the USA with the insolvency of the three S-Banks Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has long since spilled over into Europe, as the crisis meetings on Credit Suisse in Switzerland showed. While many experts still assumed that this was not a banking crisis and that this was due to the special business models of the three banks, Credit Suisse shows that this is not the case. But the Swiss National Bank reacted quickly and provided CHF 100 billion in liquidity and the Swiss government a CHF 9 billion guarantee. Now UBS is to take over Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion and for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they will receive 1 UBS share. Investors should therefore keep their eye on solid companies with strong balance sheets and future prospects, rather than bank stocks whose bond portfolios have collapsed massively as a result of the sharp rise in interest rates. Read more on: www.derfinanzinvestor.de

