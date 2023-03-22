Some citizens have been pleasantly surprised to notice that a luxurious yacht is present in the Bay of Santa Marta. Apparently, the boat has been enjoying the magic of the Colombian Caribbean Sea for two days since the ‘Pearl of America’.

The luxurious yacht comes directly from United States and is known as ‘Dreamboat’which in Spanish means dream boat, belongs to the American businessman Arthur Blank, who according to ‘Forbes’ magazine has a net worth of 7.6 billion dollars.

And it is that Blank is not only the owner of the boat, he is also co-founder of the international hardware chain The Home Depot. Also, he owns the football team, Atlanta Falcons and professional soccer, Atlanta United FC.

But what does the yacht have?

First of all, It should be mentioned that the boat was designed by Espen Oeino, a Norwegian architect renowned for making the most coveted superyachts in the world.

The ship is 90 meters long and was built in 2019, has a weight of 2,950 tons for everything inside. Added to this, it has the capacity to host 23 guests; inside it has a swimming pool, jacuzzis and several rest rooms. And not content with that, it has a heliport at the bow and a private club at the stern of the yacht.