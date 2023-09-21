US Considers Sanctions Against Guatemalan Officials Interfering in Bernardo Arévalo’s Transition

US Considers Imposing Sanctions on Guatemalan Officials Interfering in Transition of Bernardo Arévalo

[City], [State] – The United States is deliberating over the imposition of new sanctions on Guatemalan officials who are allegedly interfering in the transition of power to the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León. Kristina Rosales, the spokesperson for the US State Department, conveyed this news on Wednesday. The move comes in response to concerns raised about political persecution against Arévalo de León and his political party, the Semilla Movement, by the Guatemalan Prosecutor's Office.

Rosales expressed the US government’s concern over the allegations and stated, “We would be willing to introduce sanctions to those who in some way interfere with this democratic process.” She further emphasized that the Biden administration hopes that the outgoing Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, would ensure a smooth transition of power.

The spokesperson for the State Department also mentioned that the United States shares the position of the Organization of American States (OAS) regarding the electoral situation in Guatemala. “We are extremely concerned. The OAS said it, and we have said it,” Rosales stressed.

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, Giammattei criticized alleged “international interference” during the country’s electoral process. However, he assured that he would hand over power to the president-elect, regardless of the criticism. Giammattei’s comments were in response to alerts about a possible “coup d’état” and concerns over the judicialization of the electoral process in Guatemala.

During the UN assembly, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva also warned of a latent danger of a coup d’état in Guatemala. Meanwhile, Arévalo de León, who secured victory in the elections with over 2.5 million votes, has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office. He claimed a “breakdown of the constitutional order” and called for the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

In response to these developments, hundreds of Guatemalans took to the streets, blocking multiple roads and demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras. Banners held by the protesters read “Coup plotters out” and “Let the mafias go.” The demonstrations were organized by the Peasant Development Committee (Codeca).

These road closures occurred after Arévalo requested the Supreme Court to annul a process initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office concerning alleged anomalies in the formation of the Semilla party back in 2017. Arévalo’s petition also calls for the dismissal of Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and judge Fredy Orellana, whom the United States considers to be “corrupt and undemocratic.”

“We demand respect for the rights of the will of the people in the elections,” indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera from Codeca stated, stressing the need for social reforms.

The situation in Guatemala continues to unfold, with the international community closely monitoring developments and expressing concerns about the state of democracy in the country. The United States, along with other countries and organizations, is considering appropriate measures to ensure a democratic transition of power and protect the rights of the elected president and his party.

