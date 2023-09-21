“Kate Beckinsale’s Legacy: How She Defied Expectations and Made Underworld a Successful Franchise”

It has been 20 years since the release of “Underworld,” a film that introduced audiences to the world of vampires and werewolves in a stylized and action-packed manner. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the franchise went on to become unexpectedly lucrative, thanks in large part to the presence of actress Kate Beckinsale.

Beckinsale, who had a background in theater and period dramas, took a risk when she decided to portray the character Selene in “Underworld.” The role required her to undergo intense physical training and step out of her comfort zone. Reflecting on her decision, Beckinsale stated, “It’s not really my strong point. It’s not where I imagined going. But I like to challenge myself and do different things. And it ended up taking on a little bit of a life of its own.”

The first installment of the franchise was directed by Len Wiseman, who had not been a fan of horror or monster movies prior to taking on the project. With a modest budget of $22 million, Wiseman admitted that he did not expect the film to be a major success. However, “Underworld” grossed $95.7 million worldwide, making it a profitable venture.

While the franchise as a whole received mixed reviews and did not achieve critical acclaim, Beckinsale’s portrayal of Selene stood out. As an actress with a background in drama, she demonstrated that she could command an action film and captivate audiences. Her presence and performance helped sustain the franchise, despite its narrative deficiencies.

Over the years, four more films were made, with Beckinsale returning to the role of Selene in three of them. While none of the sequels achieved critical acclaim, they remained financially successful, grossing a total of $513 million worldwide. Beckinsale’s commitment to the character and her ability to draw audiences to the theaters were crucial in keeping the franchise going.

It is worth noting that many actors might have given up on a poorly received franchise, but Beckinsale remained determined. She did not let negative reviews or less-than-stellar box office numbers define her career. Instead, she embraced the role and made Selene a memorable character in the world of cinema.

When looking back at the legacy of “Underworld,” it is clear that Kate Beckinsale played a significant role in its success. Despite the franchise’s flaws, it managed to become a profitable series that no one adores. And it is largely thanks to Beckinsale’s portrayal of Selene that audiences continued to flock to theaters to see the lethal vampire in action.

Beckinsale’s willingness to take risks and challenge herself as an actress is commendable. She defied expectations and defied the odds, leaving her mark on Hollywood and proving that women can command action films just as convincingly as their male counterparts. As “Underworld” celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is clear that Beckinsale’s contribution cannot be overlooked.

