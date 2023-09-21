Home » Houston Astros Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Baltimore Orioles with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Single
Houston Astros Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Baltimore Orioles with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Single

Houston Astros Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Baltimore Orioles with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Single

Astros Defeat Orioles 2-1 to Avoid Sweep

In a thrilling ninth inning comeback, the Houston Astros secured a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The win not only allowed the Astros to avoid a series sweep, but also maintained their slim half-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West division.

The decisive moment came when Honduran player Mauricio Dubón stepped up and smacked a clutch one-out single to right field in the ninth inning, driving in teammate Yainer Díaz and igniting a jubilant celebration among the Astros. Díaz had set up the winning run with a double to right field earlier in the inning, advancing to third on a groundout to bring Dubón to the plate.

Prior to Dubón’s heroics, it had been a low-scoring affair for both teams. The Astros, who were limited to just two hits until the eighth inning, saw Jeremy Peña deliver a crucial one-out double in the eighth to tie the game.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly sealed the victory by pitching a scoreless ninth inning, earning him the win.

Notable performances from the Orioles included Venezuelan Anthony Santander, who went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Ramón Urías, a Mexican player, went 2-0.

For the victorious Astros, Dubón finished the game 1-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Dominican player Yainer Díaz went 3-1 with a run scored, while Jeremy Peña contributed a crucial RBI with a 3-1 performance at the plate. Venezuelan José Altuve went 3-0, while Puerto Rican catcher Martín Maldonado and Cuban player José Abreu both went 1-0.

The Houston Astros will now look to build on this thrilling victory as they continue their pursuit of the top spot in the American League West division.

