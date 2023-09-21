Zaragoza University Launches Initiatives to Promote Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Among Students

Zaragoza’s University has launched a series of initiatives in collaboration with its Psychosocial Care Service to address the emotional state and mental health of its students in the new academic year. To better understand the psychological well-being of the educational community, particularly the students, a survey will be conducted starting on September 22, along with an analysis of the main social networks. The goal is to identify any potential cases at risk, such as eating disorders, anxiety, or sadness.

According to Angela Alcalá, Vice-Rector for Students, the institution is taking proactive measures to tackle these issues and provide support to those in need. Additionally, a Psychosocial Telephone Assistance Service has been implemented to offer confidential advice and guidance to the university community in order to improve their emotional well-being.

The university encourages students and the public to stay connected with updates on their initiatives and services through their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

