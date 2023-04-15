Home » US data leak – President Biden orders stricter security measures
US data leak – President Biden orders stricter security measures

by admin
US President Joe Biden, archive image (picture alliance / Newscom / Chris Kleponis)

The dissemination of information about national defense should be further restricted, Biden said. One is still in the process of determining the content value of the secret documents published on the Internet. The USA coordinated closely with partners and allies.

The arrested 21-year-old has since been brought before a judge. He is said to have worked as an IT specialist at a military base in Massachusetts. He is accused of having shared copies and photos of secret documents on the Russian war of aggression on the Discord internet platform. The FBI managed to identify the man through an invoice from the provider.

This message was broadcast on 04/15/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

