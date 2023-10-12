US Embassy in Guatemala City Cancels Routine Consular Services

US Embassy in Guatemala City Cancels Consular Services Due to Political Tension

Guatemala City, October 12, 2023 – In response to the escalating political tensions in Guatemala, the United States Embassy in Guatemala City has canceled all routine consular services, including immigrant and non-immigrant visa interviews, scheduled for October 12 and 13, 2023. The announcement was made on the official website of the embassy.

The cancellation affects a wide range of consular services, including American Citizen Services (ACS), consisting of passport renewals, CRBAs (Consular Report of Birth Abroad), and notarial services. Additionally, appointments for immigrant and nonimmigrant visas, particularly for tourists and business travelers, have also been canceled.

However, applicants with approved and confirmed emergency appointments for ACS and visa services will still be accommodated at the embassy on their scheduled dates. This decision was made to ensure the continuation of critical consular services for those in urgent need.

US citizens in need of emergency appointments are advised to contact AmCitsGuatemala@state.gov. Passport or notarial appointment holders requiring rescheduling can visit the provided link. Meanwhile, appointment holders for CRBAs will be contacted by the ACS unit to arrange new appointments.

As for emergency nonimmigrant visa applicants, they are instructed to follow the designated procedure for requesting an emergency appointment, which can be found on the embassy’s website.

For individuals who had in-person nonimmigrant visa appointments on October 12 and 13, the embassy will notify them of their new appointment dates via their registered email addresses on ustraverldocs.com and through text messages. Applicants are encouraged to periodically check their profile to stay updated.

The embassy further assured visa applicants that if they were unable to submit their visa renewal application on the day of their appointment due to closed Cargo Expreso agencies, their applications will still be accepted until November 30, 2023, as long as they present their appointment confirmation page.

In conclusion, the embassy stated that applicants with appointments for immigrant visas will receive email notifications with instructions on how to reschedule their appointments.

As political tensions continue to rise in Guatemala, the United States Embassy prioritizes the safety and security of its embassy staff and visitors. Efforts are being made to ensure that consular services can resume as soon as calm is restored in the country.

