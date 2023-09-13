US Government Announces New Protection Measures for Migrant Agricultural Workers to Combat Human Trafficking

US Government Announces New Protection Measures for Migrant Workers in Agricultural Sector

In an effort to combat human trafficking and improve the safety of migrant workers in the agricultural sector, the US government will be implementing new protection measures. These measures aim to increase transparency regarding the journey of day laborers to the United States and enhance security in the fields.

The proposed bill focuses on reforming the H-2A visa program, which allows thousands of immigrants, primarily Mexicans, to take seasonal jobs in American agriculture. Due to labor shortages and the impact of the pandemic, the number of individuals admitted with this visa has significantly increased in recent years.

Labor Department officials revealed that in 2020, approximately 370,000 people entered the country on the H-2A visa. This number is twice that of 2016 and five times that of 2005. However, as the popularity of this visa grows, concerns about potential abuses are also on the rise. Reports of overloaded trucks and worker fatalities have raised alarm bells.

To address these concerns, the Department of Labor is obligated to ensure that the H-2A visa program does not result in reduced wages or deteriorating working conditions for American workers in similar roles. Employers are required to pay the US minimum wage or higher, depending on the region.

Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, stated, “The proposed rule is a crucial step in our efforts to strengthen protections for farm workers and ensure they have the right to fair and predictable wages, safe working conditions, and freedom from retaliation.”

The bill, currently open for a 60-day comment period, includes measures to facilitate communication between unions and visa recipients while protecting employees from any form of retaliation for engaging with union representatives. Workers would also be granted the right to receive visits, including from union groups, at their employer-provided accommodations.

Transportation safety is another key focus of the proposed rule. Vans that transport workers over long distances would be required to have seat belts installed, as transportation accidents are one of the leading causes of worker deaths in the industry.

Furthermore, the bill addresses concerns related to human trafficking. Employers would be mandated to identify recruitment agencies responsible for sourcing workers both in the United States and abroad. They would also need to provide copies of the contracts they have with these recruiters.

Officials from the Department of Labor mentioned that similar requirements will also be implemented for the H-2B visa, which covers temporary workers in sectors other than agriculture.

The announcement of these new protection measures reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of migrant workers in the agricultural sector. As the bill undergoes the comment period, stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide feedback and shape the final regulations that will be put into effect.

