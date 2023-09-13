Emir of Qatar arrives in El Salvador for an official visit

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and an official delegation arrived in El Salvador this Tuesday afternoon to visit the Central American country at the invitation of the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

The Presidential House announced, on its social network X, the arrival of the emir.

“We are honored to officially welcome His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani @TamimBinHamad, Emir of the State of Qatar”published the source.

The emir was received at the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport by the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, according to the Presidency.

The Emir of Qatar is expected to meet with President Bukele tomorrow to discuss issues of mutual interest, including economic and trade cooperation, infrastructure development and the fight against drug trafficking.

The visit of the Emir of Qatar to El Salvador is the first by a leader of an Arab country to the Central American country, and occurs at a time when both countries seek to strengthen their bilateral relations.

Among the possible topics to be discussed in the conversations between the emir and President Bukele are:

• Economic and trade cooperation: El Salvador and Qatar could explore cooperation opportunities in areas such as agriculture, energy and tourism.

• Infrastructure development: Qatar could provide financial assistance for infrastructure projects in El Salvador, such as roads, bridges and hospitals.

• The fight against drug trafficking: Qatar could collaborate with El Salvador in the fight against drug trafficking, which is a major problem in the region.

The visit of the emir of Qatar to El Salvador is an important step to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. In addition, it is a recognition of the foreign policy of President Bukele, who has sought to diversify El Salvador’s international relations.

