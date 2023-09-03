Home » US instructs its citizens to be cautious in Gilgit-Baltistan
Sunday, September 3, 2023, 12:49 PM National

Islamabad (Ummat News) The United States has instructed its citizens in Pakistan to take precautionary measures in the situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to the US Embassy, ​​US citizens should exercise caution due to recent protests, road closures in Skardu and Diamar, US citizens should exercise caution due to mobile and internet service disruptions in Gilgit-Baltistan, seemingly peaceful gatherings in these areas. They can also be violent without notice.
The US Embassy said that US citizens are strongly advised to avoid large gatherings, US citizens should be aware of local media reports in these affected areas, we inform our citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Be alert.

