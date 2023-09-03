Iberojet Cancels Madrid to Santiago de Cuba Flights Less Than a Year After Inauguration

Less than a year after its inauguration, Iberojet, the Spanish airline, has announced the cancellation of flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba. The airline cited “operational reasons” for the decision, with the last flight scheduled for September 29. Yosvany Guerra Pérez, from the Spanish agency Cuba Tu Like, confirmed the news and stated that affected passengers have been relocated to flights to Havana. Some passengers have requested refunds, while others have opted to travel with Cubana de Aviación to Santiago, where they have the option to bring up to three suitcases. The cancellation comes as a result of low occupancy on the route, with the destination lacking hotel infrastructure and activities for visitors. In August, Iberojet also canceled two flights between Madrid and Cuba due to weather conditions, leading to 300 passengers being stranded in hotels in the Spanish capital.

