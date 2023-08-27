US Marine Corps Plane Crashes in Australia, Killing Three Soldiers and Wounding 20

US Marine Corps Plane Crashes during Military Exercises in Australia, Three Soldiers Dead and 20 Injured

CANBERRA, Australia — In a tragic incident during multinational military exercises, a US Marine Corps plane crashed on Melville Island in northern Australia today, resulting in the death of three soldiers and leaving 20 others injured. The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed at approximately 9:30 a.m. (local time), according to a statement released by the Marine Corps.

At the time of the crash, there were 23 soldiers on board the aircraft. While three were confirmed dead on Melville Island, five of the injured soldiers were immediately taken to the northern Australian city of Darwin, about 50 miles away, for medical attention. The Marine Corps confirmed that recovery work is currently underway, and an investigation is already in progress to determine the cause of the crash.

Michael Murphy, the commissioner of the Northern Territory Police, stated that helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft have been deployed to transport the remaining injured soldiers from the remote location. One of the injured soldiers is currently undergoing surgery at Royal Darwin Hospital. Chief Minister Natasha Fyles of the Northern Territory mentioned that some individuals were in critical condition and were being assessed upon arrival at Darwin airport.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured that only US servicemen were affected in the accident, which took place during the Predators Run exercises involving the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor. Albanese stated, “The first reports suggest that only US defense force personnel were involved in the incident.”

The Tiwi Islands, of which Melville Island is a part, along with Darwin, serve as the locations for the military exercises that involve around 2,500 troops. The crashed Osprey was one of two aircraft that had flown from Darwin to Melville Island earlier in the day, as confirmed by Murphy.

As news of the tragic incident spread, both the Northern Territory and Australian governments expressed their condolences and offered any assistance required during this difficult time. “We recognize that this is a terrible accident,” said Fyles.

The authorities are focused on incident response and ensuring that full support and assistance are provided to the affected personnel. The investigation into the crash will shed more light on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

