An operation against scammers and extortionists was carried out this morning in the city of Cojutepeque, department of Cuscatlán, resulting in the capture of 7 suspects, including two women. The women were identified as Marcela del Carmen Girón and Juana Elizabeth Juárez Ramos. According to research, both […]

The post They capture false sellers of technological devices and extortionists appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook