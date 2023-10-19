US President Joe Biden’s Risky Trip to Israel: Limits of US Influence and Unresolved Tensions

US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Israeli war zone ended with an increasing tension in the Middle East and worsened conditions. Biden expressed satisfaction with his efforts to unlock humanitarian aid for Gaza, which has been under intense Israeli bombing since the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. However, conflicting narratives between Israel and Arab states over a hospital explosion in Gaza City, which is believed to have killed hundreds of people, deepened the crisis and highlighted the limits of US influence in the region.

Biden successfully conveyed his respect for Israel and promised to stand by the Jewish people, while also urging Israeli leaders not to let anger cloud their goals in trying to destroy Hamas. He distinguished between the Palestinian people and their radical Hamas rulers, accusing the latter of using civilians as human shields. However, protests over the hospital explosion spread across the region, raising concerns that the conflict could escalate beyond Israel’s borders.

The tragic explosion at the hospital overshadowed the broader goals of Biden’s trip and led to the cancellation of a critical part of his visit to Amman, Jordan. Instead, the region experienced large-scale protests and growing public unrest over the situation in Gaza. The snub by key regional leaders, including the King of Jordan, the President of Egypt, and the leader of the Palestinian Autonomous Government, raises questions about Washington’s influence and its hopes for a regional peace initiative.

Biden’s comment about the “other team” potentially worsened regional suspicions about the US role, as it seemed frivolous given the horrific events unfolding in Gaza City. This, along with doubts about the origins of the hospital explosion, eroded Biden’s ability to act as a third party between Israel and America’s Arab allies.

Regarding aid to Gaza civilians, Biden called on Israel to allow humanitarian assistance into the enclave from Egypt, with the condition that it reaches civilians rather than Hamas fighters. He warned that Israel would be held accountable if it fails to alleviate the suffering of those who have nowhere to go. Biden also spoke with Egypt’s president, who agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza for 20 trucks carrying aid. However, doubts remain about whether the aid will reach those in need.

Overall, while immediate results from Biden’s trip may not be evident, there is a possibility that private meetings with foreign leaders could influence future events. Biden’s visit provided a statement of support for Israel and may have an impact on the Israeli public’s willingness to consider clemency for Palestinian civilians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, weakened by the crisis, may also be more susceptible to American pressure. However, the situation in the Middle East remains tense, and concerns about the escalation of violence persist.

