US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Welcomes Electoral Roadmap Agreement in Venezuela, Gives Ultimatum to Maduro Regime

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has welcomed the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between the Unitary Platform and representatives of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela. In a statement, Blinken emphasized that this agreement is a significant step towards resolving the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

However, Blinken has given an ultimatum to dictator Nicolás Maduro, demanding that he lifts the disqualifications of political opponents before the end of November. The Secretary of State stated that the United States remains committed to easing sanctions in response to concrete measures taken by Venezuela to achieve competitive elections and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

As part of this commitment, the United States Department of the Treasury has taken several actions. Firstly, a six-month general license has been issued, temporarily authorizing transactions related to the oil and gas sector in Venezuela. The renewal of this license will be contingent on Venezuela meeting its commitments under the electoral roadmap, as well as other commitments regarding unjustly detained individuals.

Secondly, a second general license has been issued, allowing transactions with Minerven, the Venezuelan state gold mining company. The US assessment is that this measure will reduce black market gold trading.

Thirdly, relevant licenses have been modified to eliminate the prohibition on secondary trading of certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and PdVSA debt and equity. However, the ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in force. The goal of this change is to displace nefarious actors in the market.

Blinken’s statement makes it clear that while these actions have been taken, other sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela will remain in place. The United States and the international community will closely monitor the implementation of the electoral roadmap, and the US government will take further action if the commitments outlined in the roadmap are not honored, particularly with regard to political prisoners.

The United States has also conveyed its expectation that Venezuela takes additional measures by the end of November. These measures include defining a specific timeline and process for the reinstatement of all candidates, releasing all US citizens and Venezuelan political prisoners unjustly detained, and ensuring equal electoral conditions, freedom of movement, and physical safety for all candidates running for president.

Blinken warns that failure to comply with the terms of the agreement will result in the reversal of the measures adopted by the United States. However, he reiterates the US commitment to the Venezuelan people and their aspirations for democracy and the rule of law. The United States will continue to work with the international community to support the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and the rebuilding of the country.

In related news, the Nicolás Maduro regime has released Venezuelan journalist Roland Carreño and four other political prisoners. Gerardo Blyde, the head of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform, confirmed the releases through a social media post. Blyde shared a photograph with Carreño, indicating that he is now free. Among the other political prisoners released are former deputy Juan Requesens, university student Marco Antonio Garcés Carapaica, Mariana Barreto, and Eurinel Rincón.

These releases come in the context of the ongoing negotiations between the opposition and the Maduro regime. It remains to be seen whether further progress will be made in resolving the political crisis in Venezuela and bringing about meaningful democratic reforms.

