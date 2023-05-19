Home » US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes persist for debt ceiling deal From Reuters
News

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes persist for debt ceiling deal From Reuters

by admin
US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes persist for debt ceiling deal From Reuters

© Reuters. Wall Street sign in Manhattan. October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) – Major Wall Street indexes gained on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a monetary policy panel amid optimism that a deal could be reached that would avert a dangerous US default. US debt over the weekend.

At around 4.50pm, the Average was up 90.15 points, or 0.27%, to 33,626.06, up 9.93 points, or 0.24%, to 4,207.98, and the rise of 10.96 points, equal to 0.09%, to 12,699.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) fell 1.3% after Chief Executive Officer James Gorman announced he would step down from his role over the next 12 months.

Foot Locker shares tumble 24.6% after the footwear retailer cuts its full-year sales and earnings forecast.

Foot Locker’s forecast weighs on the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock Nike (NYSE:), down 3.4%, while Under Armor fell 3.7%.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) gained 0.8% on news that Samsung Electronics won’t switch its default search engine from Google to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:) Bing in the near term.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Stefano Bernabei)

See also  Dear energy, possible extension of aid with an amendment to decree ter

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

Al-Burhan issues a decree exempting the rebel “Hemedti”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy