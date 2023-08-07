Home » US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted
News

US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted

by admin
US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted

HomeEconomy

Status: 07.08.2023, 6:51 p.m

A Marder tank hovers in the Rheinmetall production hall. The armaments company is still in the running for a billion-euro order. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

The US is looking for a successor to their infantry fighting vehicle. Rheinmetall is one of the last two groups in the running. The next phases will decide who will get the billion dollar contract.

Düsseldorf – The armaments group Rheinmetall is in the race to develop a successor to the US infantry fighting vehicle Bradley in the final selection. The company only competes with the US armaments group General Dynamics.

The US armed forces had commissioned Rheinmetall’s US subsidiary and its partners with phases 3 and 4 of the major project, the Dax group announced in Düsseldorf. The total contract value for both phases is said to be over 700 million US dollars (around 650 million euros).

Phase 3 includes the detailed planning, while the construction and testing of the prototype takes place in phase 4, Rheinmetall said. The remaining two competitors would now complete the designs begun with concept design in Phase 2 and build at least seven and up to eleven prototypes for US Army evaluation. The winner of the tender can look forward to an order with a total volume of around 45 billion dollars. dpa

See also  A soldier killed and four injured by a mine in Itsmina, Chocó

You may also like

Political and Legal Committee Mobilizes Study and Discussion...

Iniesta is close to joining the Emirates team...

IHK or HWK – compulsory membership for online...

President Yoon ordered the operation of the Jamboree...

Tourist Assaulted at Knife Point in Santurce

Zuckerberg scoffs at Musk’s proposal to broadcast his...

The Scandalous Donations: Beijing Red Cross Faces Criticism...

Thuringian municipalities and state are arguing about the...

The travails of the rural world question the...

In Monterrey, a criminal who exchanged cards throughout...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy