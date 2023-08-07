US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted

HomeEconomy

A Marder tank hovers in the Rheinmetall production hall. The armaments company is still in the running for a billion-euro order. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

The US is looking for a successor to their infantry fighting vehicle. Rheinmetall is one of the last two groups in the running. The next phases will decide who will get the billion dollar contract.

Düsseldorf – The armaments group Rheinmetall is in the race to develop a successor to the US infantry fighting vehicle Bradley in the final selection. The company only competes with the US armaments group General Dynamics.

The US armed forces had commissioned Rheinmetall’s US subsidiary and its partners with phases 3 and 4 of the major project, the Dax group announced in Düsseldorf. The total contract value for both phases is said to be over 700 million US dollars (around 650 million euros).

Phase 3 includes the detailed planning, while the construction and testing of the prototype takes place in phase 4, Rheinmetall said. The remaining two competitors would now complete the designs begun with concept design in Phase 2 and build at least seven and up to eleven prototypes for US Army evaluation. The winner of the tender can look forward to an order with a total volume of around 45 billion dollars. dpa

