Goalkeeper dilemma threatens: Yann Sommer leaves FC Bayern

Yann Sommer leaves FC Bayern and is about to move to Inter Milan. After the uncertain comeback of regular keeper Manuel Neuer and the departure of Alexander Nübel, the record champions are faced with a goalkeeper problem.

Yann Sommer is history again at FC Bayern. The goalkeeper moves to Inter Milan. His contract with the record champions would have run until 2025. According to media reports, his transfer fee should be six million euros. He is currently in Italy for a medical check-up.

On Monday evening (07.08.23) the 34-year-old said goodbye in a post on Instagram. He thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and fans of FC Bayern, “who made my time at this big club an experience I will never forget”.

The Swiss was brought in by Bayern after Manuel Neuer’s long-term absence at the beginning of the year from Borussia Mönchengladbach for around eight million euros.

Months at Bayern were “educational time”

Sommer could not quite live up to the demands. The goalkeeper, who is only 1.83 meters tall, often lacked the crucial centimeters to prevent a goal. His game with the ball was not always happy either.

On the trip to Asia, the Swiss already drew a first conclusion of his time in Munich. “It was an intense six months for the whole club. It was very hectic. It was still successful in the end. We won the championship,” he said. “I know Bayern Munich’s demands are higher. But it was an instructive time for all of us.”

It was clear to the 34-year-old: If Neuer comes back, he has to sit on the bench – not an option for him. Because Sommer wants to be in goal for the Swiss at the European Championship in 2024. With Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund, he has a strong competitor in the fight for number one among the Swiss.

Change time surprised

It was therefore no surprise that Sommer will leave the record champions. Only the time of the change is a bit surprising: Because Neuer is still not ready for action and had to undergo another medical procedure on the way to his comeback. In the first competitive games of the German champions (Supercup against RB Leipzig on August 12th, league opener in Bremen, August 18th) he will definitely not be between the posts.

Sven Ulreich will probably represent him. He is used to the role behind Neuer and also shows understanding for the transfer efforts of the record champions. “It also has to be decided far-sightedly. If Yann Sommer were to leave, I would be alone. That would be a situation that the club couldn’t leave, so it’s also right that you look around on the transfer market,” said the 34 -year-olds.

Search for a new goalkeeper so far without success

In the eyes of the Bayern bosses, Ulreich is not a long-term option as a backup for Neuer. FC Bayern has been looking for a new goalkeeper for weeks after Alexander Nübel left Munich for Stuttgart. Many goalkeeper names circulate on Säbener Straße. Dealing are the Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili from FC Valencia, Morocco’s national goalkeeper Bono from FC Sevilla, the clubless Spaniard David de Gea, who last played for Manchester United, and the Pole Kamil Grabara from FC Copenhagen.

But how much money is the record champion willing to spend on a goalkeeper? Mamardashvili would probably not be available for less than 20 million euros, de Gea would not cost a transfer fee, but would have high salary expectations. Should the record transfer come about with Harry Kane, FC Bayern would lack the money for an expensive goalkeeper.

Hoeneß makes it clear: “Don’t buy an expensive goalkeeper now”

In addition, honorary president Uli Hoeneß made it clear at the training camp at Tegernsee in mid-July: “The aim is for Manuel Neuer to be our number one. We have to do everything we can to ensure that he is in a comfortable atmosphere,” said the 71-year-old. FC Bayern should “not buy an expensive goalkeeper now”, because “I don’t think that would be good either”. You shouldn’t put pressure on Neuer with the time of your return or the commitment of a new expensive goalkeeper.

So Hoeneß clearly relies on Neuer as number one, a new goalkeeper would then have to be satisfied with the role of backup. This could become a problem, especially with the younger candidates. Ultimately, Nübel – like Sommer – left the club because he didn’t want to be number two behind Neuer. The transfer deadline ends on August 31.

