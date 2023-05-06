Home » US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss the Dangers of AI From CoinTelegraph
News

US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss the Dangers of AI From CoinTelegraph

by admin
US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss the Dangers of AI From CoinTelegraph
US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss AI Dangers

The vice president of the United States and some advisers to President Joe Biden held a meeting with several CEOs from the AI ​​world, to discuss the potential risks of this new technology.

On May 4, US Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with nine advisers from the Biden administration on science, national security, politics and the economy, as well as the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and start-up Anthropic.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House released a series of announcements related to AI, covering the funding of research facilities, government policies and evaluation of artificial intelligence-based systems.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  At 8:40 on May 8, Xining City added 7 new cases of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia virus

You may also like

Sparrowhawks of Togo: the staff of the senior...

With the eyes of a cyclist, Caracol gets...

Space exploration and the fight against climate change...

National Assembly promotes tuna conservation and green growth...

The change revolution

Let’s talk, the special on training is online

Too many make-up days lead to complaints from...

Legality protects me to demand information from the...

Table tennis students in Vasto: an unprecedented success

The final of the AFC Champions… Saudi Al...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy