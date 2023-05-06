US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss the Dangers of AI From CoinTelegraph

US Vice President Meets Top Tech CEOs to Discuss AI Dangers



The vice president of the United States and some advisers to President Joe Biden held a meeting with several CEOs from the AI ​​world, to discuss the potential risks of this new technology.

On May 4, US Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with nine advisers from the Biden administration on science, national security, politics and the economy, as well as the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and start-up Anthropic.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House released a series of announcements related to AI, covering the funding of research facilities, government policies and evaluation of artificial intelligence-based systems.

