US State Department spokesman John Kirby insisted on Tuesday that the rights of LGBTQ+ people are an “essential part” of US foreign policy.

Kirby’s remarks came after the Ugandan Parliament passed an anti-LGBT bill. During a press briefing at the White House, a reporter claimed that his sources are talking about Russia “could be playing a big role” in this “bigger anti-LGBTQ movement” to drive a wedge between Washington and Africa, and asked Kirby if these reports concern the State Department.

“President Biden has been nothing but consistent about his belief, core belief, in human rights,” the spokesperson responded. “And the rights of LGBTQ+ people are human rights, and we will never shy away or be shy about standing up for those rights and for people to live how they see fit, how they want to live. And so is an essential part of our foreign policy and will continue to be so.”

Earlier this month, veteran journalist and Zambia Socialist Party Chairman Fred M’membe criticized that Washington has no right to teach other countries lessons in democracytaking into account its history of interference in the affairs of other States.

“What can the US teach us about democracy and elections, a country that has initiated so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, has assassinated so many of our leaders and helped rig elections in many countries? Their own choices are being questioned,” said M’membe, winner of numerous international awards for his journalistic work.