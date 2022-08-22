Home News Vaccine for monkeypox, Aifa says yes to the division of each vial into five doses
Green light for Aifa the “portioning” of monkeypox vaccines. From a vial, he said the Cts, five administrations can be given. In this way the problem of the reduced number of doses is addressed. The decision comes after that, identical, of Emathe European medicines agency.

Aifa met today to answer a question from the Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

