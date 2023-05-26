Vaesken opens the doors of departmental institution to governor-elect

The head of the departmental executive, Roberto González Vaesken, opened the doors of the institution to the governor-elect of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres and his transition team. He affirmed that the task is to work together and transparently. Departmental secretaries and part of Torres’ working group, made up of the lawyer Fanny Giménez and the lawyer Aldo Insfrán, also participated in the meeting.

“A pleasure to work with a fellow fighter. With greater strength we know that “Landy” will carry out more works and investments for the department. We open the doors of the Governor’s Office to him and his transition team and we are at your service”, indicated González Vaesken.

He then stated that when he arrived at the Governor’s office of the tenth department, they had some problems. “When we arrived, I don’t want to speak ill of anyone, but we had some problems, for example with the machinery. Now, we are going to leave an improved house with more infrastructure. A pride to leave in the hands of a person for whom we bet. We wanted to do more works. Investing for the benefit of the people, but excessive centralization prevented us from moving forward, ”he stressed.

He also clarified that his departmental administration is with clear accounts. “We work with a lot of transparency. I appreciate the work with the departmental councillors, without distinction of colors and parties. He gave priority to red, white and blue, ”he explained while communicating about administrative issues, such as the budget, tasks that are being carried out and works to be inaugurated soon.

In turn, the governor-elect, César “Landy” Torres, thanked González Vaesken and his team for their predisposition. “Today we come to formalize the transition work. Introduce the team. We will work with everyone. Follow the work of the current governor, know the actions and based on information I will make decisions to see how to work. Being informed of what is happening today and what is in the Alto Paraná governorate,” he said.

He thanked the backing and support of González Vaesken, as well as the citizens who bet on his figure and that of the Colorado Party. He explained that from next Monday the officialization of all the members of his transition team will be made.