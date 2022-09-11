TRAUSELLA.

The 55-year-old mushroom hunter, CEO of Turin with a home in Trausella, is not in danger of life – who this morning, Sunday 12 September, was stung by a bee and suffered a consequent anaphylactic shock.

The 118 helicopter intervened but it was impossible to land so the health workers lowered themselves with the winch.

Reached the unfortunate Turin, they stabilized and provided the necessary care. When the woman regained knowledge of her, the mountain rescue volunteers from the Ivrea station transported her to the helicopter waiting on a meadow 500 meters away, which took her to the hospital in Ciriè.