'Valenciano' was killed by a 'gunwoman' in Los Almendros

‘Valenciano’ was killed by a ‘gunwoman’ in Los Almendros

The information provided by witnesses to the authorities indicates that the man was attacked when he was riding his motorcycle.

He Command of the Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta in coordination with the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office advances investigations to clarify the case in which a man was shot to death while riding his motorcycle on Calle 9 between carreras 19A and 20, a few meters from the health center in the Los Almendros neighborhood, in the north.

The information on which the investigations are based has to do with those that indicate that the criminal act in which he lost his life, Exhavier Jesus Saavedra Aldana33 years old, from Venezuelan nationalitywould have been perpetrated by a woman who was mobilizing as a grill of another motorcycle in which she fled the place together with her accomplice to an unidentified destination by the authorities.

The data also indicated that he would have been hit a block back and in his eagerness to seek help he tried to reach the clinicbut meters before it collapsed.

Given this, personnel from the care center tried to revive him, but he did not react, so the personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps through the Criminalistics Unit carried out the inspection of the corpse that was transferred to the morgue of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the city.

Information released by the police command indicates that Saavedra Aldana recorded judicial notes for the crime of homicide in 2016; by carrying, trafficking and manufacturing of firearms in 2021.

Outstanding:
In November of last year he left the Rodrigo de Bastidas District Prison of Santa Marta due to expiration of terms.

