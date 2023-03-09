DEPORT

Since January 2020, the Pastaza Provincial Social Service Board, through the project; Active and Sports Pastaza, the sports care units are being strengthened in the disciplines of football, basketball, kick boxing, and boxing, in 2021 skating is incorporated, which work in the rural and urban sectors of the province. In this way, it has allowed the comprehensive training of athletes between 5 and 18 years of age; carrying out training activities, sporting events, practice and theory in each of the aforementioned disciplines.

Boxing day took place in the Nueva Vida de Pastaza community. / The Observer

One of the objectives and concerns of Prof. Narcisa Arboleda, president of the Pastaza Provincial Board, is to strengthen all the disciplines of the Active and Sports Pastaza project; through the provision of inputs and implements that are in accordance with the needs and that provide guarantees for athletes to train in a dignified and safe manner.

For this reason, the administrative procedures were carried out for the construction of a boxing ring, whose investment was $8,200.00 dollars, whose purpose is that the 70 beneficiaries of the boxing discipline belonging to the Paushi Yaku and Nueva Vida communities, of Mother Earth parish train in a safe environment with the necessary guarantees.

In the community of Nueva Vida, a boxing day was held, where 15 amateur fights took place with athletes from the province of Morona Santiago vs the Provincial Board of Pastaza, Prof. Narcisa Arboleda, president of the Provincial Board, accompanied by Eng. Jaime Guevara, prefect and local authorities; delivered the official boxing ring; In her speech, the president mentioned “this is an award for the efforts of athletes and coaches, who despite not yet having an official training ring have obtained excellent results in competitions at the provincial, regional and national level, ranking in the first places, we feel proud and this is an incentive so that now with more reason they leave the province high and continue with that dedication “. / The Observer.