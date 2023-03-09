PR/Business Insider

Apple fans had to wait three years for the new AirPods Pro. In September 2022, the new AirPods Pro 2 were finally presented. Visually, the headphones hardly differ from their predecessors, but technically a lot has happened – especially with the charging case.

So were on the one hand Improved all existing AirPods Pro features. These include active noise cancellation (ANC for Active Noise Cancelling), transparency mode and 3D audio. As a result, the new generation also offers a better sound. The new H2 chip also contributes to this, which allows almost all functions to run even more smoothly.

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 also have some neue Features receive. The MagSafe charging case is now equipped with a built-in speaker for the first time. If necessary, this emits a tone, for example, to make it easier to find the headphones. In addition, the charging case now has a slot to attach a lanyard to it.

BUY AIRPODS PRO 2 CHEAP

The most important features of the AirPods Pro 2 at a glance

We have summarized what you can expect from the new AirPods Pro 2 here:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Adaptive Transparency

3D Audio mit Head Tracking

Headphones and charging case offer water protection IPX4 (sweat and water)

H2 Chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Six hours of battery life (extendable to 30 hours with charging case)

Charging case with speaker and slot for lanyard

Skin detection sensor and accelerometer

Two beamforming microphones and one inward-facing microphone

touch operation

Automatic switching between devices

Price: How much do the AirPods Pro 2 cost?

The AirPods Pro 2 cost 299,00 Euro. That’s another 20.00 euros more expensive than the previous generation, which originally cost 279.00 euros. The new headphones have been available since September 2022 – for example directly from Apple or from retailers such as Amazon*, Cyberport*, Ebay*, Media Markt*, Otto* and Saturn*.

Are the AirPods Po 2 worth it?

The AirPods Pro 2 are undoubtedly Apple’s best in-ear headphones. Of course, they also represent a technical upgrade to the already very good predecessor. However, with a price tag of 299.00 euros, they are also quite expensive. Nevertheless, the headphones are worth it – especially if you can buy them cheaply. This is supported by the new features and improvements already listed above.

Where can you buy the AirPods Pro 2 cheap?

Although the headphones have only been on the market for a few months, their price has already dropped a bit. Here’s how you can currently from around 240.00 euros. As is so often the case with Apple products, the cheapest offer can be found on Ebay* (new goods, in their original packaging). And they are also available from other providers at a slightly lower price. This is how they cost on average just under 260.00 euros. Since the prices for the headphones are rarely stable (especially on Ebay), we recommend that you look for the best deal among the various suppliers. We have listed links to the most important shops that historically had the best offers for the AirPods Pro here:

Price development: When will the AirPods Pro 2 be cheaper?

We’ve been reporting on the headphones since the launch of the first AirPods Pro and have already recommended numerous deals and offers to you. This allowed us to gain some experience with the price of the AirPods. The prices for the predecessor were stable for a long time, which is what we originally expected for the AirPods Pro 2 as well. However, the headphones are now an average of 13 percent cheaper. The The Ebay offer above is even 20 percent below the recommended retail price. After the launch of the headphones, we still assumed that their price would increase for the time being would level off around the 270.00 euro mark, which corresponds to a saving of only ten percent. In this respect, the price of the new model seems to be falling faster than the first AirPods Pro. This can also be seen when you look at the price development at Idealo*:

How cheap will the AirPods Pro 2 still be?

The prices for the first generation AirPods Pro stagnated before the launch of the successor. According to this, the headphones cost an average of around 200.00 euros in the last twelve months before the release of the AirPods Pro 2, what a Saving of 28 percent is equivalent to. The new generation of headphones has never been available so cheaply. However, the faster price development of the AirPods Pro 2 so far could also mean that their price drop will be more extreme and you can expect even higher price drops. However, this is speculation.

When can you buy the AirPods Pro 2 cheaply?

Although the AirPods Pro 2 already up to 20 percent cheaper are, we suspect that their price will reach its predecessor’s low point at the earliest one year after its release – i.e. in autumn 2023. It remains to be seen how low it will then fall. Of course, on shopping days like Black Friday or the Prime Day temporarily become cheaper. But on average you will have to budget at least 240.00 to 260.00 euros for it in the next few months. From the end of 2023 – just in time for the holidays – their price could then fall permanently to around 240.00 euros (20 percent cheaper). Again a year later by about 30 percent to 210.00 euros. However, all of this assumes that the next Pro generation will be another three years away. Should there be any exciting offers in the meantime, we will inform you about them here!