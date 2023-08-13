Parentini, Unica jersey e Forte bibshorts

Technical analysis and seasonal test for the Unica jersey, top of the Parentini Bike Wear range, created with the collaboration of the athletes of the Danish national cycling team, and for the Forte shorts, with excellent performance.

Parentini Bike Wear sent us the top-of-the-range UNICA jersey to test, combined with the FORTE shorts, the entry level of the Tuscan company. Both are the result of the work of the research and development department and of the collaboration with the athletes of the Danish national cycling team, of which Parentini Bike Wear is the official supplier. The jersey offers an innovative, super-tight and anatomical cut to easily reach high speed with maximum comfort. Shorts, on the other hand, are designed to offer a valuable product at a low cost. The possibility of combining garments from different lines is an added value that allows each cyclist to create a personalized outfit by choosing each garment according to their needs.

Our test took place in the months of June and July 2023 in the hills of Brianza, the Lariano Triangle and in the Bergamo Pre-Alps, to which we added the ascents of Gavia and Stelvio. Long transfers and climbs in the sun with fast descents often in the shade. The temperatures measured by our weather apps ranged from +12°C to +35°C.

UNIQUE shirt

The UNICA shirt is made with a fabric composed of polyamide (85%) and Elastane (15%), soft, extremely light and breathable. The sleeves reach just above the elbow and are raw cut. The collar is low, French style, without garage protection at both ends. The long zip, with self-lock puller, is visible in order to reduce weight and provide a pleasant color contrast.

The wearability is of the “Racing Fit” type, designed for racing, adherent and very snug to promote aerodynamic performance. The stability on the bust is guaranteed by a minimal silicone insert around the waist. Passive safety is entrusted to the series of reflective strips on the left sleeve, clearly visible to oncoming vehicles.

The UNICA shirt is available in 6 colours: silver, amaranth, earths of ocre, teal, olive and black. Six sizes, from XS to XXL. On the editorial scales, the size M recorded a weight of 101 grams. The list price is 99.80 euros.

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Accessibility and pocket dimensions

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Zipper functionality

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to UV sun rays

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

The close collaboration of Parentini Bike Wear with the professionals of the Danish national team is clearly felt in this jersey. As soon as he puts it on, the fabric spreads over the skin with a kind of caress and fits perfectly on the bust as if it were cut to size.

The size match is perfect. For our tester, with measurements halfway between two sizes, we preferred the smaller one to guarantee the aerodynamic effect of the fabric. The adaptability of the size to the body was optimal.

The fabric does not generate unsightly folds. The hinge, with the position assumed in the saddle, always remains well extended. The sleeves reach almost to the elbow and remain in place, the lack of the silicone strip at the bottom of the sleeve is not to be desired, the softness of the fabric makes it easier to roll up the sleeves above the bicep to help tan.

The back pockets are well positioned, easy to reach, with dimensions suitable for holding even smartphones with large screens. The load capacity is excellent but slightly limited by the great elasticity of the fabric which struggles to stabilize heavy objects. The collar is minimal in size and on the neck it is practically not perceived.

Once in the saddle and having reached a good speed, you can feel the air flowing easily over the jersey, reducing the resistance to forward movement. Under stress, the fabric easily dissipates perspiration by transporting moisture away from the skin. The passage of air through the fabric is more than good and helps to lower the body temperature.

Uphill we never felt the need to open the jersey as thermoregulation has always seemed to us better with a closed jersey than with the skin exposed to the air.

Downhill you can count on drying times that are fast enough to eliminate the wet and cold effect on the skin typical of the first kilometers at speed.

In our test, with temperatures above +27°C, we wore the jersey without technical underwear and in these conditions the fabric always provided the performance, such as protection or dissipation, necessary to maintain high comfort on the chest, both dry and soaked of sweat. On lighter colors the wet areas become visible and transparent.

STRONG shorts

The fabric used to make the FORTE shorts is made from 80% recycled polyamide with 20% Elastane. The fabric offers good stretch and a light feel against the skin.

The anatomical cut allows the shorts to always remain firmly on the body, positively influencing performance, and also guarantees excellent fit and stability on the leg. The seams are very soft, so much so that they don’t even leave marks on the skin after many hours in the saddle, thus avoiding chafing and irritation and increasing comfort. The bottom of the leg is cut raw using a laser, the inside in high adherence silicone was chosen because it is very comfortable and has a sure aesthetic impact.

The length of the leg is just below mid-thigh, an intelligent choice: an eye to aesthetics and one to those who also care about tanning as well as performance.

The suspenders have an elastic fabric with a consistent but always soft and comfortable tension on the shoulders. The center stripe rises from the back and splits to hug the shoulders. This technical solution leaves ample room for perspiration while maintaining overall stability.

The Gold Inga pad is a super tested classic and suitable for long rides. The thickness, apparently reduced, is what is needed to have an excellent balance between the comfort of the support and the need to feel the saddle well in order to “read” the asphalt and ride the bike at its best. It compresses slightly at the contact points but retains its ability to filter and reduce most of the stresses coming from the road.

Passive safety is entrusted to a series of reflective strips on the left leg, clearly visible from passing vehicles.

The FORTE shorts are available in four colors: black, amaranth, teal and olive. There are six sizes, from XS to XXL (we tried size M, noting a weight of 171 grams). The list price is 98.80 euros.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Quality of the pad

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

You will immediately appreciate the soft texture of the fabric and the excellent fit of FORTE shorts. For our in-between size tester, we preferred the smaller size. Size compliance is correct, only the straps are slightly short, nothing annoying, there is a pressure on the shoulders that disappears once the pedaling position is assumed. The length of the leg reaches just over mid-thigh, for those who care about tanning it is an extra comfort. The fabric is always taut and the aero effect is not compromised.

The Oro Inga pad, as the name suggests, is the precious detail of the garment, it does its job for many hours, we got to 5 and a half hours in the saddle without any problems It’s comfortable, it filters the stresses well and at the same time allows you to feel good in the saddle. Good perspiration dissipation and quick drying.

On the saddle, the Unico shorts accompany the pedaling movement without chafing, under the blazing sun you can feel the effect produced by exposure to the sun’s rays but the fabric dissipates heat well thanks to good ventilation, the skin remains at a comfortable temperature.

The dissipation of humidity produced by effort, especially uphill, is excellent. The fabric quickly transports moisture to the outer surface where the airflow evaporates it. Downhill, including sections in narrow valleys, in the shade, cold even in summer, you don’t feel the sensation of coolness. Despite copious sweating we did not find any halos due to the loss of mineral salts.

The reflective strips stand out just enough to ensure safety. The placement on the left leg is perfect and should be mandatory, to be better visible on the side where cars are overtaking.

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

