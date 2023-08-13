They affirm that Rodrigo de Paul had bought a house to live with Tini Stoessel

The gap between Rodrigo de Paul and Tini Stoessel He gave a lot of cloth to cut and details of the couple’s life were known. After the celebrity announcement, some details came to light, for example, lto the alleged purchase of a Miami house by the soccer player.

«What they tell me is that Rodrigo dee Paul had bought a house in Miami Shores”, said Pochi from the “Gossipeame” account that closely follows the history of celebrities. And he added more details on the subject: “Three or four months ago.”

“Near the school where Leo Messi’s children would go, designed to share it with Tini,” said the instagramer about the alleged intentions of Tini Stoessel’s ex. On the other hand, she made known the possibility that Rodrigo de Paul is no longer the owner of the house: “Currently the house is empty and it seems that the intention is to sell it”.

And he closed: “They tell me that he would be having a really bad time with the separation.” Although Tini did not make any statements about it, Rodrigo was a little more open with her emotions and shared that he believes that in the future they could give themselves another chance with Stoessel in love since the reasons for the separation were given for other reasons. .

strong report

Juan Etchegoyen of Radio Miter He also shared what he was told about the breakup of celebrities in his online cycle. “What they tell me is that the break was defined last week in Madrid, they got together to plan the message they wanted to give, Rodrigo is very sad and tried to convince Tini not to finish, he is super in love with her ”, he told a few weeks ago.

“And let me also tell you a feeling that I have after the information I obtained, there is no possibility of a reconciliation, and I assure you that I only tell 10% of what they told me about the end of the relationship, I prefer to tell little and that understood, and not disseminate sensitive data that does not lead to anything”, he concluded.

