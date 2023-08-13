Typhoon “Kanu” Brings Heavy Rainfall to China’s Northeast, More Rain Expected in South China and Yunnan

Typhoon “Kanu” continues to affect the Northeast

China has been experiencing heavy rainfall in various regions due to the combined influence of the westerly trough, typhoon “Kanu”, and its residual circulation. The Central Meteorological Observatory has reported that central and northern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, and most of Liaoning have been experiencing heavy rains on the 12th and 13th of August. Parts of central and eastern Liaoning have been particularly affected by heavy rain.

Typhoon “Kanu” made landfall on the coast of Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province on the 11th of August. Upon landfall, it weakened into a tropical depression, with a maximum wind force of 6 (12 meters/second) near the center. The minimum air pressure at the center was recorded at 1000 hPa. The Central Meteorological Observatory stopped numbering the typhoon at 02:00 on the 12th due to its weakened state. However, its residual circulation, combined with the westerly trough, has continued to bring heavy rainfall to the affected regions.

In the next three days, southern Jiangnan, South China, and Yunnan are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the possibility of local heavy rain or heavy rain. On the 12th and 13th of August, there will also be light to moderate rain and local heavy rain in northern Xinjiang.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a yellow rainstorm warning and a blue warning for severe convective weather. From 08:00 on the 12th to 08:00 on the 13th of August, central and western Heilongjiang, central Jilin, most of Liaoning, eastern Tianjin, eastern Hebei, southern Henan, northeastern and southwestern Shandong, northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, central and western Hubei, Chongqing, southwestern Sichuan, central and western Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, southern and eastern Guangdong, southwestern Fujian, southern Jiangxi, and northern Hainan Island are expected to experience heavy to heavy rains. Certain areas may also experience short-term heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, or hail.

The forecast maps issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory indicate the areas across the country that will be affected by heavy rainfall from the 12th to the 13th of August. Figure 1 shows the forecast map for heavy rainfall areas during this period.

Looking ahead, from 08:00 on the 13th to 08:00 on the 14th of August, central Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, southeastern Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, southern Hubei, northern Jiangnan, western and southern Yunnan, eastern Guangxi, southwestern Guangxi, Tibet, and parts of Qinghai are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains. Figure 4 shows the precipitation forecast map for this period.

From 08:00 on the 14th to 08:00 on the 15th of August, parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, southern Qinghai, eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Zhejiang, southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, western Fujian, western and southern Yunnan, and southern Guangxi are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain. Figure 5 shows the precipitation forecast map for this period.

These weather conditions may pose challenges and potential risks, including flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to transportation and daily activities. The authorities and residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

