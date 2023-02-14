With a special act, the living forces of Valle del Cauca participated in the International Red Hands Day to prevent child recruitment.

The event ratifies Valle del Cauca’s commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

With their red hands embodied on a canvas, Valle del Cauca people joined the campaign.

The Government of Valle del Cauca, through the Secretariat of Territorial Peace and Reconciliation, carried out a symbolic act of raising awareness about the impact of illegal recruitment at the entrance of the San Francisco Palace.

Governor Clara Luz Roldán said that “we reject this type of event and remember that Colombian children should not be involved in war dynamics.”

In this sense, he explained that “from our government we continue to build peace scenarios so that boys and girls can grow up without violence and enjoy a life next to their families with access to education, health and recreation.”

Called

Orlando Riascos, Secretary of Territorial Peace and Reconciliation of the Valley, recalled that in the last decade in the country 10,339 recruited boys and girls have been reported.

“In Valle del Cauca, in the last two years, 542 young victims of this scourge have been reported. The call is for the armed groups to stop recruiting young people for the war,” said the official.

Persists

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office affirmed that the forced recruitment of minors is still practiced by armed groups and criminal groups in the country.

In this sense, he affirmed that it went from 180 boys and girls separated by groups outside the law in 2021, to 220 during 2022.

Photo: Government of the Valley

Comments